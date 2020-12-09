135 people joined remote club to save it from closing

A remote Scottish golf club has revealed that 135 people from across the world joined it this year to save it from closing.

Brora Golf Club in the Highlands feared it would close down when British golf courses were forced to close in March.

However, a dedicated campaign across various platforms attracted “acts of kindness” said the club’s president, from around the world and ensured a story of survival for a club founded in 1891 that is the lifeblood of the local community.

Over 130 new members have pledged their support to the club in 2020, from as far afield as Australia, Japan, the United States of America, Sweden and Switzerland.

Among them is owner of The Machrie Hotel & Golf Links – another remote Scottish venue, on the Isle of Islay – Gavyn Davies, who has been a long-time admirer of the James Braid-designed venue.

Davies was among a small number of individuals to take out Platinum Membership, among Brora’s innovative membership options this year, to help the club sit in a far healthier financial position going forward.

“Brora is hugely special and different, I think, from many other Scottish links,” said Davies. “It’s got a sort of atmosphere and a magic to it. I think it’s a very fine golf course, as well. It’s got everything that one of the original Scottish links should have and I was really alarmed when the virus hit.

“Brora’s survival is one of the positives of 2020 and I’m relieved for all of the members, who must have been severely concerned. I know there are lots of courses around Brora, but I’m sure the Brora membership would have been devastated, actually. It’s a big thing to go out of your life if you lose your golf club.”

Brora’s president Andy Stewart is now confident for the future. He said: “It’s been a hugely challenging year for everyone across the world and Brora, as a club, has been no different. The club is so important to the local community and we are pleased to have rallied together to meet the challenges we have faced.

“Tony Gill, our general manager, and our PGA pro, Malcolm Murray, have worked particularly hard to encourage new members to join. Now thanks to the support of 135 new members and other acts of kindness from across the world, we are optimistic for our future.”