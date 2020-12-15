Another golf venue reports sensational growth in 2020

A Scottish golf course has said the number of rounds played at its venue between June and October this year was nearly double the figure for the whole of 2019.

Dalmuir Golf Course, West Dunbartonshire’s only municipal course, saw more than 5,000 rounds played on it between April and October, according to newly-released official figures, even though the golf courses in Scotland were closed for all of April and 28 days in May due to coronavirus.

The figure for the previous year was just over 3,000 rounds played (a rise from 3,035 to 5,278).

Membership numbers have also soared from 146 to 207.

‘The more positive picture is welcome news for the course after a 20 per cent rise in green fees in 2019 saw season ticket sales plummet,’ reports the Clydebank Post.

‘As well as increasing income, council officers set a savings target of £30,000 for the current financial year.

‘As of October 31, savings had reached £50,000 – but it’s expected that a further £20,000 will be saved by the end of March [2021].

A package of measures was agreed in January to try and improve the course’s financial performance – but most of those measures have not yet been implemented because of the pandemic.

Those included the introduction of footgolf and exploring the option of turning the nearby bowling pavilion into a ‘café clubhouse’, as well as offering West Dunbartonshire Leisure members unlimited rounds on the course for an extra £200.

Clydebank’s MSP Gil Paterson said: “It is really rewarding when a plan to secure the viability of well-loved council facilities in West Dunbartonshire is a success.

“By restructuring the fee base and encouraging greater use of the course during the financial year, West Dunbartonshire Council have managed to increase membership by over 40 per cent and visitor numbers by a staggering 73 per cent, creating full year projected subsidy savings of £70,000 – way better than the £30,000 target when the plan was set in January 2020.

“It shows us, even in these dark times, what can be achieved with the right plan and commitment.”