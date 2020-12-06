BRS Golf and Golf Genius form trailblazing competition management partnership

Competition is fundamental to golf. The ability to compete on a level playing field through handicapping is what makes our sport unique; and inclusive. However, we know the organisational workload can start to add up, and that streamlining competition management is critically important to clubs and their members.

Hot on the heels of the new World Handicap System (WHS), BRS Golf by GolfNow and Golf Genius are pleased to announce a partnership that will bring a complete competition management offering to customers in the UK and Ireland. The best-of-both solution integrates seamlessly with WHS and syncs to your BRS Golf tee sheet and members booking app. This safe and easy way to manage any type of club competition saves you time with no need to review physical scorecards or input scores manually.

The partnership between these two market-leading companies yields an enhanced sign-up, playing and post-round experience for golfers across the UK, with contactless digital scoring at their fingertips through the new BRS Golf Scoring app. With Golf Genius on board to help power enhanced Tournament Management and handicapping software, BRS Golf’s suite of solutions can now deliver everything you need to manage your club.

Tee time management

At the heart of BRS Golf’s technology offering is its unparalleled online booking platform. Number one in the world, used by 3,500 golf clubs across 14 countries, the tee time management software allows your office and pro shop staff to manage all kinds of bookings with ease and gives you the flexibility to run your tee sheet the way you want, ensuring you can maximise course usage without impacting members.

In what is a constantly changing landscape, the BRS Golf system is fully customisable allowing for adaption to player numbers, and the ability to move or delete time slots to ensure appropriate tee time intervals. You can also restrict booking for members only or open up certain times to visitors.

All the other products are integrated with this powerful tee sheet, including some exciting new innovations all built by golfers, with the common aim of growing the game.

Membership management

Feature-rich and flexible, this solution was designed with members and club administrators in mind. Manage all aspects of membership in one place, including member billing and online payments.

Improve member retention by utilising the custom subscription cycles to extend offers and tailored payment schemes to enable golfers to spread the cost of their membership monthly, bi-monthly or at another rate set by the club. Chain subscriptions based on age, length of service, or design your own.

Memberships save you time by easily automating time-consuming tasks, making life simpler for you and your staff. Members can manage their payments entirely online through the members’ website or app and get payment reminders when they log in, so they know when their bills are due.

Member experience

The golf club member experience is at the heart of all our technology innovations, and the results speak for themselves. We have over 620,000 registered golfers in the UK & Ireland using our members website and mobile app.

To make the experience even more user-friendly we have rolled-out an enhanced version of our members’ website that is now live in over 800 clubs across the country. New features include its responsive design – improving tee time booking for mobile and tablet users – and member buggy booking.

Clubs can stay in touch with members using the club messages tool – these appear as notifications when members login to the site or as push notifications in the app. Keep members informed about course restrictions, share competition results and other news, and continue to involve them in club life, even if they can’t currently come into the clubhouse!

Membership Finance

Free to golf clubs using the new members module, Membership Finance helps clubs retain and acquire golfers by making membership more affordable and accessible than ever. The pioneering partnership with V12 Retail Finance allows golfers to apply for a loan to cover their membership online, directly through BRS Golf.

Clubs can significantly improve cashflow from membership subscriptions as funds will be remitted within 48 hours of the golfer’s successful application. And, because the agreement is between V12 and the golfer, clubs won’t suffer clawbacks if a member defaults. Golfers can apply to cover multiple memberships and other club or union fees. Currently available in the UK and Northern Ireland only.

Payments

The payments solution allows you to manage all your online transactions through BRS Golf, it’s completely secure and is competitively priced with no hidden fees.

Help members and visitors maintain social distancing by allowing them to pay bills and green fees online. Easily email payment links and invoices so customers can pay at their convenience, accept over the phone payments against bookings and issue refunds, or even partial refunds, at the click of a button. Integrated with the visitor booking engine so there’s no need for lengthy pro shop queues!

Clubs using Payments can also opt-in for the new Flexible Memberships software, completely free of charge. It allows flexible members to pay, book tee times and top-up points online. In recent years the industry has seen demand for this type of membership grow, and – particularly in the current climate – BRS Golf wants to help golf clubs cater for this audience.

Visitor experience

The all-new BRS Golf Visitor Booking Engine is mobile-responsive, easy to use and has a smart new design. The payments solution is fully integrated so you can take pre-payment for green fees, golf packages and open competitions online.

Clubs can even collect golfers’ club, handicap and CDH numbers at the time of booking to help streamline competitions, and display separate member and visitor competition rates. The booking engine is also customisable, so your club can include its logo and description.

“The partnership brings together the core strengths of both companies – BRS Golf’s experience in online booking and management, trusted by 3,500 clubs worldwide, and Golf Genius’s experience in competition management, trusted by 9,000 customers globally, including the USGA,”said a spokesman for Golf Genius.

“Launching this month, the solution will deliver best-in-class product features, including live scoring through the new BRS Golf Scoring app. With the launch of this integration, BRS Golf’s product suite now offers online booking, membership management, payment solutions, membership finance and competition and handicapping. Both companies deliver unparalleled customer support, achieving NPS scores of 75-80 percent.”

Brian Smith, general manager, BRS Golf said: “We’re delighted to be working with Golf Genius to offer golf clubs in the UK and Ireland an even more comprehensive, integrated suite of products that will enhance the member experience and help to grow the game of golf. Competition is a key part of the game we all love and the ability to effectively manage competitions, while allowing members to input scores and view results digitally, will not only greatly improve the enjoyment for golfers, it will also save time for clubs and their staff.”

Craig Higgs, managing director of Golf Genius International, commented: “We are excited to partner with BRS Golf and bring to the golf club industry what they have been requesting for some time.

“In our discussions and research, we have been asked if we can partner with existing providers to improve on what is currently available in the market. Now we can, and with BRS Golf’s proven leadership in tee sheet and membership management, we are able to offer a proven solution to the market. This is another exciting development coming on the heels of our WHS supply and the launch of our Club Member App.”

Interested in these products? Contact the BRS Golf team and chat to one of its experts directly on sales@golfnow.co.uk or by freephone on 00800 7808 8888.

Or visit www.brsgolf.com