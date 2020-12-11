CardsSafe is a technology that securely retains customers’ credit cards while they run a tab in the bar or pro shop, or hire a buggy.

It protects assets for clubs and customers alike as the system is specifically designed to retain valuable bank, ID and security cards securely. CardsSafe is also an active deterrent against damage and misplacement on the course and should equipment need replacing, staff can act quickly.

CardsSafe has now been working with the London Golf Club (LGC) since 2008.

One of the UK’s most prestigious golf clubs, LGC boasts 36 holes of Jack Nicklaus-designed championship golf, an award-winning clubhouse and hospitality facilities.

Located in the south-east of England, set across 700 acres of idyllic Kent countryside, just 20 miles from London, LGC is the only Joint Venture Partner Golf Club of The European Tour and a part of the prestigious European Tour Properties network and IMG Prestige.

The ideal solution in the pro shop or the club’s bars and restaurants, the system is also mobile, allowing golf clubs to offer extended service on the course.

Grant Rumbelow, the food and beverage operations manager, says: “CardsSafe has been a welcome addition to the London Golf Club.

“We utilise the system in our golf shop and spike bar, and on-course with our drinks buggy. With CardsSafe, we can safely store customers’ cards whilst they enjoy their round of golf.”