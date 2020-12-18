Golf courses to close in Wales and probably Northern Ireland again

New coronavirus restrictions that will come into force after Christmas will see golf courses having to close again in Wales, and probably in Northern Ireland.

ln Wales, a new lockdown begins on December 28 and will be reviewed on January 18, meaning golf courses will have to close for at least three weeks.

Government documents state that leisure and fitness facilities (gyms, swimming pools, fitness studios), sports courts, enclosed pitches and golf courses will all be closed under the new restrictions.

Organised indoor activities will be limited for public and voluntary services, while organised outdoor activities will not be possible.

Professional, elite and designated sports and training will be permitted, however.

“We realise this will be difficult for those sectors that have been severely constrained, closed for long periods, or who have not been able to restart at all since the lockdown in March. We will work with those sectors to put in place plans for gradually restarting activity in the spring and summer of next year, should conditions permit it,” said a Welsh government spokesman.

In Northern Ireland it’s currently less clear what will specifically happen to golf, but the BBC has reported that ‘there will be no sporting activity in Northern Ireland between December 26 and January 1 under new Covid-19 restrictions’ that in total will last six weeks.

‘Elite’ sport can resume behind closed doors from January 2 – which goes even further than the ruling in Wales – although clarification is currently being sought on what this means for golf courses and amateur golf.

The move is part of a six-week lockdown in Northern Ireland, which has been announced by the Stormont executive, which will encompass the whole of January.

Last month the UK’s culture secretary, Oliver Dowden, was presented with a paper that states that golf can be played safely in line with Covid-restrictions.