An 18th century Scottish golf club has said that 2020 has been so successful that the venue will move forward to the ‘next level’ due to the influx of new members.

Fraserburgh Golf Club, the seventh oldest in the world, has welcomed just under 80 new members this year amid the participation and membership boom that most golf clubs experienced due to the pandemic.

The club, established in 1777, said ‘it has been an unprecedented time in the club’s history’.

Incoming captain Seamus Logan, who has been a member for an astonishing 75 years, said: “It has been an unprecedented time in the club’s history.

“We have 479 members, excluding juniors and social members, and 79 of them have joined between the end of May and the end of November.

“It’s been a difficult year, but there are a number of factors that have put the club in a strong position.

“The council bristles with talent and our membership has been tremendous giving up their time voluntarily, for example, to paint the club lounge, keep the buggies clean and improving the sprinkler system.

“I want to lead the club to the next level and make Fraserburgh Golf Club a major name in Scottish golf.”