Members to take legal to stop their golf club closing

Members of an Irish golf club have said they are taking legal proceedings against the club to stop it from closing at the end of the month, as they believe the notice period they were given has been too short.

In September, the Evans family, which owns Charlesland Golf Club, announced it would close on New Year’s Eve due to financial issues, reports the Irish Independent.

‘Despite significant levels of investment, a business restructure and the success of Carr Golf in recent years to build membership, increase revenue and provide a golf course of the highest standards, the facility still requires regular cash injections from the family,’ said a statement. ‘Coupled with an uncertain medium-term outlook for golf, after long and careful consideration we made the difficult decision to close.’

However, some members of the club have now released a statement saying they have been left with ‘no other option but to institute legal proceedings with counsel’.

They have stated that the notice period should have been at least 18 months, and not three.

‘Charlesland Golf Club has been a wonderful venue for golf over the past 29 years and was one of the first courses in Ireland to fully embrace gender equality membership,’ said the statement.

‘Widely known as a very friendly and welcoming club, the membership stands at over 660 members, all of whom are stunned not only by the decision to close, but by the decision to close with only three months’ notice.

‘In 2015 there were less than 400 members and today that number stands at 664. In 2020 alone there has been a net increase of more than 60 members despite the Covid-19 restrictions.’

They said that they have not been shown any figures to suggest that the club has become non-viable.

‘It is a very sad way for the relationship to end and it is completely unnecessary,’ they added.

In September the Evans family paid tribute to the members, saying: ‘On behalf of the Evans family, we would like to thank the members for their loyal support, particularly those who have been with the golf club from the start. As a local family entrenched in the Greystones community, we sincerely hope all will find a suitable place to continue to enjoy their golf, camaraderie and friendship. Thank you also to the greens team for presenting a wonderfully conditioned golf course and the management team for their positivity, professionalism and support over the years.’