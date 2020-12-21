‘Premeditated’ vandalism could cost club £25,000 to repair

A golf club in Greater Manchester has found cement has been poured into its holes and greens have been dug up, costing potentially £25,000-worth of damage.

A spokesman for Davenport Golf Club said he believes the vandalism was premeditated.

On the morning of December 18 a greenkeeper discovered cement had been poured into two hole cups and the flag placed in both holes.

Greens had also been vandalised.

The club’s professional told CheshireLive that the damage could cost as much as £25,000 to repair.

He added that a vandalism incident took place in 2018, but not as extreme as this.

Cheshire police said they are investigating the incident and urged anyone with information to contact them.

Tony Stevens, head professional at Davenport Golf Club, said: “They’ve tried to cement two flags into the green. The cement hadn’t quite set properly so we were able to get it out as well as digging up the 15th green, but it’s difficult to say what time.

“It happened two years ago. It seems to happen, but nothing to this extreme. There was nothing last year, but two years ago it was bad, but not on the actual green.

“And every year for about four or five years before that. Now, nobody has got any idea who it is.

“I know the greenkeeper’s got his suspicions but you can’t prove anything can you.

“To tell you the truth, it’s quite a bit of damage on the green. You know, greens cost £25,000 to relay in the worst case scenario.

“We’re hoping that can repair it, and hoping it will knit back together. Who knows? It’s a bad time of year for grass to grow and knit together.

“If it dies, then you have to start relaying the green, you’re up to £25,000 at least.”

The club posted on Facebook: ‘This is premeditated vandalism and has caused a lot of damage so any help in finding the culprits would be much appreciated.’

A spokesperson for Cheshire police said: “Police are investigating criminal damage at a golf club in Middlewood Road, Poynton.

“Sometime between 4pm on 17 December and 8am the following morning, damage was caused to a teeing off green and a putting green by digging holes. They also poured cement into two holes on the golf course and placed flag poles in the cement.

“Anyone with information should contact Cheshire Police on 101 or via www.cheshire.police.uk quoting IML876291. Information can be passed anonymously by contacting Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

Several golf courses have been attacked by vandals in recent weeks.