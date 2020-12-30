The clubhouse refurbishment projects of 2020

Enhancing a clubhouse may not have been a priority in 2020, but some clubs completed major refurbishments of tired buildings this year, which sets them up to bring in additional revenue when things get back to normal.

While almost all attention has been on the golf course in 2020, some clubhouse renovation projects have taken place – typically ones that were started before the pandemic took over our lives.

For example, the clubhouse at Fairhaven Golf Course in Lancashire has undergone a £1.25 million refurbishment.

The 125-year-old Lytham club hopes to celebrate the opening of the impressive new facilities and its milestone anniversary when the easing of coronavirus lockdown measures allows.

The 10-month improvement programme includes a new private function suite which can cater for up to 160 guests and the work took place over four stages to minimise disruption.

The project included creating a formal reception area for the club as well as new men’s and ladies’ locker rooms.

Fairhaven’s ground floor dining room has been extended, along with a new bar area. The clubhouse’s first-floor bar has undergone refurbishment, modern office facilities have been created and a first-floor extension now sites over the pro shop and men’s locker room.

As well as delivering the new facilities, the refurbishment programme addressed major building and maintenance issues. Further improvement work is planned in the future.

Interior designer David Simmons said: “We were brought on board to undertake a radical transformation of the clubhouse.

“Steeped in tradition, the building was in desperate need of modernisation.

“The objective was to appeal to all generations of the membership, which was a particularly challenging element of the brief.

“The work involved all the public areas and we feel that we have succeeded in moving the club into the 21st century, while still maintaining its historical importance and its class.

“Quality sits at the heart of our transformation, giving members a five-star hotel experience, through the choice of luxury materials and high-class finishes throughout the clubhouse.

“One of the stand-out design features is an impressive wall space that displays all the club’s honour boards.”

He added: “The new function room was a massively important part of the project. The facility is now one of the best in the area and will allow the club to gain important revenue in the future, for the benefit of its members.

“It meets one of the main aims, which was to give Fairhaven longevity and the ability to operate as a hospitality business as well as a highly-successful golf club.”

Martin Robinson, general manager at Fairhaven, said: “Our members are absolutely delighted with the upgraded facilities.

“Despite not using it much yet because of the coronavirus situation, we are very proud of our first-class clubhouse, which now matches the first-class golf course we have.

“We all feel that the refurbishment has really enhanced everyone’s Fairhaven experience.

“Before lockdown members were super proud to show the clubhouse off to guests and visitors, who were amazed at the very modern golfing experience we can now offer.

“We have plans to celebrate the re-opening of the clubhouse and our 125th anniversary, as soon as we get back to normal.”

Earlier this year Whitstable & Seasalter Golf Club in Kent opened its doors to its new clubhouse.

The local lord mayor and lady mayoress performed the opening ceremony.

“After much hard work it was time to say goodbye to our old, much loved but rather worn out, clubhouse and step into the future, not only for existing members but for generations to come,” said a club spokesman.

Across Europe, other major clubhouse renovation projects have also been taking place.

Golf Club Castelfalfi in Tuscany officially launched its new golf country clubhouse, calling it the ‘jewel in the crown’. The new clubhouse has been carefully restored using green building principles and sustainable materials, and offers both golf afficionados and novices a wide range of immersive experiences and activities throughout the year.

Constructed with recycled oak and reclaimed stone and marble, the clubhouse is a stylish retreat that opens out to the surrounding fairways and estate grounds. Guests can take advantage of the chic fine-dining restaurant and rustic bar offering panoramic views and regional dishes prepared with locally produced ingredients and organic wine from the estate’s vineyards. Additional features include luxury changing rooms, state-of-the-art-meeting and event spaces and a pro shop selling best-in-class equipment. Now officially open, a varied calendar of exclusive events is being gradually introduced to guests including monthly tournaments, talks from experts, golf workshops, culinary events and wine pairings to complement the wider resort offering.

And luxury Spanish destination, La Finca Resort, introduced three new restaurants and a winery this summer.

Commenting on the investment, general manager, Brendan Dwyer, said: “We are very pleased to introduce the latest stage of our ambitious development project which continues to elevate La Finca Resort to the very highest level.

“We’re proud to be a true hub of golf and gastronomy and our latest enhancements help to amplify this further. It is exciting to be able to welcome our guests back this month so that they can experience everything the resort has to offer.”

Forty rooms at the resort’s hotel have been renovated to ‘club level’, which includes a contemporary and sophisticated design, while an array of gastronomic offerings have been introduced to give visitors a true culinary experience.