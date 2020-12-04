An English golf club has revealed it was very busy on the day its course reopened following 28 days of lockdown – and this is set to continue for at least the next few days.

Despite the clubhouse being off-limits due to the area being in Tier 3, and wintry weather, Oxley Park Golf Club in Wolverhampton has said that tee times were in short supply.

“There were plenty of bookings [on the Wednesday] and the weekend looks very busy as well,” said captain Andy Lavill.

“It’s a relief to be able to open the course up again and see people out there enjoying a round of golf.

“The greenstaff worked really hard during the last lockdown on their winter programme to get things ready and the course looks in great condition.

“It has obviously been a tough year and the lockdowns have impacted on us as they have with other clubs.

“But everyone has really pulled together at the club and hopefully things will pick up and we can get back to normal next year.

“What we want now is to be able to open up the clubhouse, so we are keeping our fingers crossed for the government update on December 16 and hoping that the area is brought out of Tier 3.

“When we came out of the first lockdown in the summer there was quite an interest in playing and we also saw a lot of younger people taking up the sport. They might have played football or cricket before and decided to give golf a go.

“And if they continue to play and decide to join then it will be good for the club’s future.

“It’s a very friendly and very welcoming club and visitors and new members are always welcome here.”

Meanwhile, Royal Winchester Golf Club wrote to nearby residents to remind them not to walk on the golf course now that it has reopened.

Lynne Pothecary, assistant manager, wrote: “I hope you have enjoyed taking your daily exercise on the golf course. We would like to thank the vast majority of you for the care and consideration that you have taken on our property.

“With the presence of active golfers and on-course machinery, in the interests of everyone’s safety, we must now ask that you stay off the golf course and keep to the bridleway.”