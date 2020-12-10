Three more golf clubs are bought

At least three more golf clubs have been purchased in 2020 with a collective guide price of more than £5 million, as it appears the boom in golf participation has made venues much more attractive to buyers.

In early July, UK golf clubs were selling at a rate of one a day and while that has since calmed down, venues have continued to be snapped up.

Bristol Golf Centre has been bought by a local entrepreneur with a guide price of £3 million.

The venue includes a 23-bay floodlit golf range, an 18-hole adventure golf course, a conference facility and an American Golf retail store. The agent selling it described it as ‘highly profitable’.

Radlett Park Golf Club in Hertfordshire has been acquired by a private family trust with a guide price of £1.95 million.

The venue features an 18 hole parkland golf course, floodlit golf driving range, practice facilities and a feature clubhouse.

And the nine-hole Tickenham Golf Centre in Bristol has been acquired by its existing operator with a guide price of £325,000.The former family business also features a floodlit driving range and golf shop / café.

Spokesman Tom Marriott said: “These sales are not only in different parts of the country, but are also very different facilities. It is very encouraging that buyers are keen to invest in golf related businesses across the spectrum. We expect this trend to continue.”