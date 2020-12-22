Two golf courses to open hotels

Two UK golf resorts have both announced they will open a new hotel.

Sandburn Hall in Yorkshire is to open its £5 million hotel in May 2021.

The 1,000-acre family-owned estate already offers an 18-hole championship golf course, grand function hall and restaurant. The hotel will have 40 bedrooms, including two suites.

Hotel director James Hogg said: “We’re crafting a brand new countryside hotel using fantastic raw materials, such as the natural green oak beams, which frame our triple-height lobby. We’re merging traditional and contemporary, with some of the rooms having exposed brick, and the whole building will be an echo to the trademark design of our existing meetings and weddings area, the Grand Function Hall and Tykes restaurant.”

Meanwhile, the Gleneagles estate in Scotland is to launch a new boutique hotel – more than 50 miles away in Edinburgh.

‘Gleneagles Townhouse’ will include 33 bedrooms and two bars including a rooftop terrace, allowing guests to enjoy ‘spectacular’ views over the city, according to the brand. It will also be home to a members’ club with ‘exclusive private spaces’ and an on-site gym.