Two golf courses to open hotels

Alistair Dunsmuir
By Alistair Dunsmuir December 22, 2020 07:09 Updated

Two UK golf resorts have both announced they will open a new hotel.

Sandburn Hall in Yorkshire is to open its £5 million hotel in May 2021.

The 1,000-acre family-owned estate already offers an 18-hole championship golf course, grand function hall and restaurant. The hotel will have 40 bedrooms, including two suites.

Hotel director James Hogg said: “We’re crafting a brand new countryside hotel using fantastic raw materials, such as the natural green oak beams, which frame our triple-height lobby. We’re merging traditional and contemporary, with some of the rooms having exposed brick, and the whole building will be an echo to the trademark design of our existing meetings and weddings area, the Grand Function Hall and Tykes restaurant.”

Sandburn Hall Golf Club. Image from Facebook

Meanwhile, the Gleneagles estate in Scotland is to launch a new boutique hotel – more than 50 miles away in Edinburgh.

‘Gleneagles Townhouse’ will include 33 bedrooms and two bars including a rooftop terrace, allowing guests to enjoy ‘spectacular’ views over the city, according to the brand. It will also be home to a members’ club with ‘exclusive private spaces’ and an on-site gym.

 

Alistair Dunsmuir
By Alistair Dunsmuir December 22, 2020 07:09 Updated
Write a comment

No Comments

No Comments Yet!

Let me tell You a sad story ! There are no comments yet, but You can be first one to comment this article.

Write a comment
View comments

Write a comment

Your e-mail address will not be published.
Required fields are marked*

Latest Golf Vacancies

Click here to see the latest job vacancies

Join Our Mailing List


Read the latest issues

Advertise With Us

To advertise in the magazine or online, contact:

Email marketing@thegolfbusiness.co.uk
Tel 020 7803 2453

Recent Comments

Twitter Timeline


Latest News