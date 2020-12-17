Two more golf clubs announce major investment projects

Another two golf clubs have announced that they will invest heavily in themselves, as more data about the 2020 participation boom is released.

The announcements follow the news that 2006 Ryder Cup host The K Club is planning fresh investment in its property.

The owner of Murrayshall Country House Hotel and Golf Club in Perthshire have launched a public consultation into a proposed £15 million investment programme at the venue.

Stellar Asset Management has already invested over £2.5 million in the venue since it bought it in 2016.

Now it has announced proposals for a golf academy, spa and leisure facility, outdoor pursuits area, indoor games room, premium glamping units and lodges as well as upgraded staff accommodation.

Jonathan Gain, chief executive of Stellar Asset Management, said: “We are pleased to be able to share our development plans with the local community and are confident that they will share our vision for this next stage of the evolution of Murrayshall.

“The improved facilities will not only benefit the existing members and hotel guests but will also provide hundreds of employment opportunities for local people, as well as a high-quality leisure facility to use, right on their doorstep; not to mention a much-needed boost to local tourism in these challenging times.

“Our plans will ensure that Murrayshall will soon have the facilities to match the high standards of our golf course and I have no doubt that it will become one of Scotland’s finest countryside leisure destinations.”

Meanwhile, St Margaret’s Golf & Country Club in Dublin has said it will invest £900,000 in the club over the next five years, both on and off the golf course. In addition, the club is reintroducing a joining fee.

Under the management of Synergy Golf, the club has already invested more than £1 million in the venue in the last six years.

“At St. Margaret’s, we pride ourselves on offering quality and consistency to our members and their guests. Year after year we continue to improve our facilities on and off the golf course.

“As we enter 2021, we renew our focus, and we are delighted to announce significant investment in the golf club over the next few years. Throughout next year the evolution and refinement of our membership experience will become very evident to all our members and they can look forward to significant improvements on and off course, some of which have already been completed.

“The coming years are set to be very exciting for the members of St. Margaret’s, we have major plans in the pipeline and the re-introduction of the club’s joining fee outlines the true value on offer at our fantastic golf club. Members are already embracing these exciting announcements and the visual changes around the golf club. They are excited to enter this new chapter and create their own piece of St. Margaret’s history,” said Andy Kenny, general manager, St. Margaret’s Golf & Country Club.

More than £250,000 will be invested on-course to create the best possible playing conditions for members including lake dredging and general appearance upgrades of built features. More than £600,000 will be invested in golf machinery, leading to increased quality of presentation and better all-round experience for members.

There will also be upgrades to the clubhouse including the locker rooms, the outdoor dining area and the driving range.

This comes as The R&A has revealed that golf in Sweden saw a similar boom to Great Britain and Ireland in 2020. Swedish golf courses saw rounds increase by 3.5 million to 11.6 million and membership increased by 54,000 to 538,000. The biggest membership growth was from golfers aged 25 to 45 and the average age of playing golf in Sweden has decreased from 49 to 46 years.