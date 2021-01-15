Another club is hit by fly-tipping

An Isle of Wight golf club has become the latest venue to report that it has been the victim of fly-tipping.

Shanklin and Sandown Golf Club posted on social media images of a large amount of waste that had been dumped at its venue.

The club says it appeared in an overflow car park behind the clubhouse.

The waste included shop signs and other paraphernalia.

Calling it ‘unacceptable’, the management of the golf club asked: “Can anyone shed any light on this?”

Barry Guy, club chairman, said: “We think the rubbish was dumped sometime just before the weekend [January 9-10].

“We will always do our best to track down anyone who thinks it’s ok to dump items on our land.

“Fly-tipping is not acceptable and it needs to be stopped.”

Last month the owners of a Kent golf club had to pay nearly £6,000 to remove 35 tonnes of waste that had been fly-tipped by its entrance.

