Call for improved signage as man has surgery on his testicle after being hit by a golf ball

A man who was struck by a ball as he walked along a golf course in Cheshire last month has had surgery on his testicle – and called for golf clubs to improve signage that highlights risks.

Matt Iles, 31, was walking with his wife Lucy along a public footpath that runs alongside one of the fairways at Macdonald Portal Hotel, Golf & Spa’s golf course on December 27 – about a week before the course went into a lockdown.

According to reports, he heard the shout of ‘fore’ and saw the ball heading towards him but before he could move away it had struck and left him with a ruptured testicle.

“I wasn’t too sure at first but then I doubled over in agony,” Matt said.

“One of the golfers came over to apologise and I said I would be fine, but I was in quite a lot of pain.

“I had obviously never had a blow that size before – normally the pain would only last for a minute or so, but this would not go away.

“I carried on walking for a bit really slowly but it was extremely painful. I used ‘Dr Google’ to see if it should still be hurting after 20 minutes – and it said something serious had happened.”

Matt was later taken to Leighton Hospital, where he discovered the ruptured testicle was around four times its usual size, while the other was also damaged. He has since had surgery and is set for medical test results to check his fertility and testosterone levels.

The couple is calling for improved signage to be placed at the golf course, particularly on the stretch which runs alongside the fairway.

Matt said: “Obviously the golfers were careless – I believe they could have seen me and waited, but they just never thought they would mess up their shot.

“But it is the club’s choice to allow that part of the footpath to be just past the fairway.”

Lucy added: “The public have a right to be protected, particularly at a time when the only exercise available is limited to our local area and mainly consists of walking.

“I am determined to improve this situation. I do not want anyone else to go through what we went through.”

A spokesman at Macdonald Portal Hotel said: “This unfortunate and isolated incident occurred despite there being prominent signs on the footpath warning walkers of golfers nearby.

“All necessary risk assessments and sufficient signage are in place. Our thoughts are with the injured party and we wish him a speedy recovery.”