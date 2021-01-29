Club needs to downsize to 12 holes ‘in order to survive’

A Buckinghamshire golf club has said it needs to downsize from 18 holes to 12 – and build an area for mobile homes where those former six holes were located – otherwise it will not be financially viable.

Acting on behalf of Three Locks Golf Club, WS Planning has applied to Buckinghamshire Council for full planning permission for the change of use of land to site 119 lodge style holiday caravans, with landscaping and ancillary works.

The proposed development will utilise land that currently accommodates six holes – with the remaining 12 holes remaining intact.

According to reports, the course would be a nine-hole venue so golfers could still be provided with an 18-hole golfing experience, and with three additional holes to provide further flexibility.

The project would also lead to the formation of two new ponds.

WS Planning says the fortunes of Three Locks Golf Club have mirrored those of golf courses across the country and there has been a steady decline in the number of golfers frequenting the club and a subsequent reduction in turnover.

‘The ongoing consequence of this decline is that without diversification it will not be financially viable in the long term and will have to close’, it states.