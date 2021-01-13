Golf club may ban walkers following antisocial behaviour

A golf club in Lancashire that has allowed walkers to use its course for exercise during the lockdown has said it may stop this after the venue was vandalised.

Burnley Golf Club said walls were pulled down, sledging took place on greens, fires were lit and rubbish was left behind by a small minority of users.

Greenkeepers have also reported physical and verbal abuse.

The club has reported the incidents to the police, reports the Lancashire Telegraph, and greens and bunkers were damaged.

‘Bosses have now warned if the behaviour continues, they will stop people from using the land,’ it states.

PCSO Alex Catterall added: “For years the golf club has allowed people to use their land for sledging during winter but people being disrespectful are threatening your enjoyment.

“If you see it, challenge or report it.

“If this keeps happening the club has been advised by ourselves to stop everyone coming onto their land and we will support them in this.

“Let’s be clear, the 99 per cent of readers and people sledging will be decent folk. I’m asking you to report or challenge people (as you feel appropriate) who are causing damage or disorder.”

Clober Golf Club in Scotland has also reported an abundance of litter being strewn across its course – after people used it for sledging following recent snowfall.