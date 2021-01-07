Golf course that was set to close down is saved

A Nottinghamshire golf course that had been earmarked for closure has been saved amid the surge in demand to play golf.

Nottingham City Council proposed that the municipal Bulwell Hall Golf Course be closed as part of a drive to cut £12.5 million of local authority costs in July 2020.

However, the council ran a consultation exercise and invited external operators to bid for the venue, and, amid the surge in participation in recent months, several offers came in.

One of them was from a private operator, Golf Partners Group (GPG), which has now agreed to lease the course from the council, meaning it will stay open under new management.

A Nottingham City Council spokesman said: “This is positive news for the future of Bulwell Hall Golf Course and is clearly the best way forward for all concerned. We announced last summer that we needed to look at the site as part of wider £12.5m budget savings.

“The council was unfortunately no longer in a position to continue subsidising the site, but we knew how valued the facility was for local people and what excellent condition the course and buildings were in. We investigated a number of options to try to ensure it stayed open and we’re really pleased that we now have the chance to team up with GPG.

“GPG is an experienced operator and transferring the site on a long-term lease represents an important budget saving for the council at the same time as retaining a much-loved leisure asset for Nottingham.”

A council report on the subject says: “Further to the confirmation of the 2020/21 in year budget savings, it was agreed that Bulwell Hall Golf Course should close.

“Following the announcement of this decision the (council) received several expressions of interest (EOI) from the private and community sector.

“These EOIs were invited to summit a more detailed submission from which the GPG proposal was identified as the most feasible and financially deliverable option.

“Following further detailed discussions GPG was identified as the most suitable partner to take over the maintenance and management of the Golf Course and Pavilion Café.

“The transfer of the site to GPG will enable the council to deliver the full in year and future years budget saving whilst also ensuring that the land remains in good management and available for use by the local community.”