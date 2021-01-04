Golf courses can remain open in Scotland – but must close in England
Golf courses in Scotland can remain open – with two-ball restrictions – as the country enters a new lockdown, but English golf clubs must close for its new lockdown, according to reports.
Everyone in England must stay at home except for permitted reasons during a new coronavirus lockdown beginning at midnight, Boris Johnson has announced.
In a televised address, the prime minister urged people to follow the rules immediately amid surging cases and patient numbers.
But he added that he believed the country was entering “the last phase of the struggle”.
According to the BBC, this means that ‘outdoor sports venues – such as golf courses, tennis courts and outside gyms – must close.
‘Amateur team sports are not allowed, but elite sport such as Premier League football can continue.’
The prime minister urged the public to follow the new rules from midnight tonight – with MPs given a vote to approve them retrospectively on Wednesday.
Scotland’s first minister, Nicola Sturgeon, ordered the country to stay at home amid a fresh Covid-19 lockdown from midnight in a bid to contain the new, faster-spreading strain of the virus.
Outdoor gatherings are to be cut back, with people only allowed to meet one person from one other household, and group exercise banned, until at least the end of January.
However, Scottish Golf has stated: “Golf courses can remain open for play with a maximum of two players from up to two households.
“Golfers must stay close to home, travel only for essential purposes and in line with the new legislation.”
This follows the announcement about English golf clubs in Tier 4 last month – in which two-ball golf was allowed, including even if the golfers are not from the same household.
The statement led to the Scottish Golf website crashing.
The exemptions for golf in Tier 4 came about after the UK’s culture secretary, Oliver Dowden, was presented with a paper that stated that golf can be played safely in line with Covid-restrictions.
The amateur game remains banned in Wales, Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.
It’s either safe or it’s not. I give up! Why do they not understand that mixed messages cause doubt and non compliance