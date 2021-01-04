Golf courses can remain open in Scotland – but must close in England

Golf courses in Scotland can remain open – with two-ball restrictions – as the country enters a new lockdown, but English golf clubs must close for its new lockdown, according to reports.

Everyone in England must stay at home except for permitted reasons during a new coronavirus lockdown beginning at midnight, Boris Johnson has announced.

In a televised address, the prime minister urged people to follow the rules immediately amid surging cases and patient numbers.

Speaking from Downing Street, Mr Johnson said the weeks ahead would be the “hardest yet”.

But he added that he believed the country was entering “the last phase of the struggle”.

According to the BBC, this means that ‘outdoor sports venues – such as golf courses, tennis courts and outside gyms – must close.

‘Amateur team sports are not allowed, but elite sport such as Premier League football can continue.’

The prime minister urged the public to follow the new rules from midnight tonight – with MPs given a vote to approve them retrospectively on Wednesday. Scotland’s first minister, Nicola Sturgeon, ordered the country to stay at home amid a fresh Covid-19 lockdown from midnight in a bid to contain the new, faster-spreading strain of the virus.