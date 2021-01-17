Golfer sets up Scottish mental health Scramble for 2021

A former PGA Advanced Professional is asking Scottish golf clubs to support a mental health charity by hosting a Scramble for their members in 2021.

Richard Fyvie said: “I am creating an opportunity in Scotland for golf clubs to actively promote their support of mental health and suicide prevention by hosting a charity SAMH Scramble for their members in 2021.

“SAMH (Scottish Association for Mental Health) provides a wide range of mental health services across Scotland and helps shape policy.”

Each club runs their own charity Texas Scramble in 2021 or, if they already have a Scramble on the fixture list, can bolster on to it this mental health and suicide prevention campaign, with the winning team invited to play in a finals day.

Richard, who lost a friend to suicide three years ago and has since set up golf events to raise awareness and funds for mental health, said: “I will ensure there is a point of sale, fliers and banners to maximise the day’s objectives and deliver a colourful, vibrant and informative golf event.

“Through fundraising, participation and marketing, golfers across Scotland in 2021 will have mental health discussions, reduce the stigma associated with mental health, support much needed projects and raise awareness of mental health and suicide prevention. I know this will make a difference and ultimately it will save lives.

“I believe golf should be a leading light and has a huge opportunity to support mental health. It is inspiring to see so many clubs come together for the cause.

“Mental health issues are not specific to one town or city and it is encouraging to have clubs all over Scotland come together and support this venture.

“From the famous fairways of Gullane in East Lothian all the way up to Orkney Golf Club in Kirkwall we include incredible venues on route, such as the historic Bruntsfield Links, Dalmahoy, Ladybank, Montrose and Murcar Links and Elgin not to mention many more traditional members clubs in Edinburgh, West Lothian, the central belt and Fife.

“Golf is perfectly placed to positively support mental health wellbeing and though our golf clubs we can reach a wider audience to ensure members and staff know there is help and support out there for anyone suffering.

“What other sport facilitates the opportunity to talk for three hours or more with your friends and family whilst participating. Our sport is socially inclusive, and excluding Covid times, provides the opportunity to gain fresh air, exercise, talk, play with young and old partners, male or female and then socialise in clubhouses thereafter.”

For more information, email richardfyvie@hotmail.com