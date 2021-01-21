Most golf clubs are not offering financial incentives to members

A new survey of UK golf clubs has found less than a quarter are offering either a price reduction or deferral option for members financially struggling amid the pandemic but who might want to renew their annual subscription.

This is a drop from just under a third of clubs that were offering this the last time this survey was carried out – during the first lockdown last spring.

Back then, when there were fears that clubs might go under due to a potential lack of renewals, the figure was 32 percent, now, with membership having boomed, it is 24 percent.

The percentage of clubs offering no scheme at all, not even, for example the ability to spread paying the renewal amount over a period of time, has also risen slightly, from 49 to 55 percent.

Some might even be surprised that as many 24 percent of clubs in the GolfPunk poll were offering either a price reduction or deferral option, as evidenced by some of the comments in response to the survey:

‘Why should clubs reduce fees? The club still has the same costs and this year even busier so more work is required on the course.’

‘I think that as members’ clubs we are in this together, the impact on the primary finance stream of all golf clubs by deferring, extending or returning subs would be catastrophic for golf club finances!’

‘I am happy to pay my fees as normal because I want my club to survive.’

However, others felt there should be schemes in place to help members:

‘Member of two clubs, one recognises the problems facing furloughed staff and self-employed, the other playing hardball!’

‘There should be a pro rata reduction in fees for the time the courses are closed.’

‘I would expect my club to reduce the fees at a given point when they come up for renewal in April.’

There is also evidence that clubs are imposing sanctions on those late in making payment of their subscription.

‘Quote “subscriptions due 1st January must be paid on or before 26th February or 10% interest will be added, with no exceptions”

‘Our club is imposing a £100 admin fee for all subscriptions that are paid after the due date.’

‘Club asked for additional £60 per member to cover covid expenses.’

The survey also found that more than four in five golfers believe golf courses should be open during lockdowns, and the figure rises to nearly nine in ten if the golf courses are local to golfers.