‘Open golf clubs’ petition passes 100,000 signatures

A petition to reopen golf courses during the current lockdown in England has passed 100,000 signatures – the threshold for the UK government to consider any petition on its website for debate in parliament.

It is the second time in a little over two months that a petition to keep golf courses open during a coronavirus lockdown quickly surpassed the threshold.

On January 4, the UK government announced that new coronavirus restrictions in England, effectively starting immediately and to remain in place for at least the rest of January and probably much longer, would mean that golf courses and driving ranges must close.

Called ‘Allow golf to be played with appropriate safety measures’, the petition states: ‘The government should allow golf courses to remain open during the lockdown, and any future restrictions. Shops and clubhouses can close, but courses should be allowed to remain open, with social distancing in place.’

Several golf clubs have shared it on social media.

Currently golf is banned in England, Wales, Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland, but it can be played in Scotland in a maximum of two-ball groupings [two players playing together]. Before England entered a full lockdown golf was permitted to be played in all tiers, including even the most restrictive one, Tier 4, also under a maximum two-ball system.

Richard Haygarth, chairman of the UK Golf Federation, said: “Since golf reopened in May the industry has shown that it can operate safely. The mental and physical health benefits of golf are widely accepted and during the current lockdown people can walk and cycle with one other person on a golf course but not play golf.”

The PGA added: “We made a strong case in recent months to keep golf open during the national lockdowns and in the regional tier system.

“Please be assured that we will continue to make the case for golf to reopen whenever possible.”

A Texas Medical Association chart rated golf as the same risk as going for a walk, run or bike ride with others. Only tennis ranked safer among sports. Golf participation boomed in 2020 largely because the sport has been seen as a safe one to play during a pandemic.

Last month the UK’s culture secretary, Oliver Dowden, was presented with a paper that stated that golf can be played safely in line with Covid-restrictions.