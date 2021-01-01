Q&A with Ladies European Tour golfer Annabel Dimmock

How did you get into golf?

My dad played and took me to the range. I competed in the HSBC Wee Wonders and US Kids Golf competitions. I was also awarded a place on the Wentworth Scholarship Program, they were very supportive and I had access to the great facilities there.

What do you think the industry needs to do to get more women playing the game?

Golf needs to change its image, be seen as less stuffy and more welcoming. It’s got so much going for it as a sport, in that it’s really good for physical and mental health; this can be proven by the readings on my Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro smartwatch. Using a good smartwatch can really help, especially when you’re starting out, as they can help you track your progress and time you’ve spent practicing. Golf is also a brilliant way to socialise with your friends, so the industry needs to get this message out there and get more people trying the game – I think concepts such as TopGolf and Putt Shack are great.

Could golf clubs specifically be more welcoming to women?

Yes, I’m afraid most of them could be. They are a little intimidating to walk into, and I feel they could be more of a part of the local community, for somewhere that people might want to go and meet for coffee, or do a yoga class! More golf clubs could offer family memberships, like Wentworth do.

There’s been a growth in mixed (male and female) events recently, have you participated in any and, if so, what was the experience like?

Yes I have played in The Vic Open, a joint event between the European Tour and the Ladies European Tour, which was great. I was due to play in The Mixed Sweden Open (hosted by Annika Sorenstam and Henrik Stenson) this year, which was unfortunately cancelled. I really enjoy teeing it up against the men, it’s good fun and they are usually surprised how far the women hit the ball!

What’s your favourite golf course in the world, and what’s your favourite hole?

I love Kingsbarns, Royal Melbourne, Sunningdale and Wentworth. I was lucky enough to get a hole in one on the Postage Stamp at Troon, it may be short but tough in the wind! The 18th on the West at Wentworth is a great finishing hole, I love it when the risk pays off!

Annabel Dimmock turned professional in 2016 and won the 2019 Jabra Ladies Open (a dual-ranking event on the LET Access Series).