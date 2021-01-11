The R&A joins the PGA in cutting ties with Trump branded golf clubs

The R&A, golf’s governing body outside of the USA and Mexico, has said it will not stage a championship at Trump Turnberry for the ‘foreseeable future’, following a similar move by the PGA of America.

Martin Slumbers, chief executive of The R&A, said: “We had no plans to stage any of our championships at Turnberry and will not do so in the foreseeable future.

“We will not return until we are convinced that the focus will be on the championship, the players and the course itself and we do not believe that is achievable in the current circumstances.”

Turnberry’s Ailsa course has hosted the Open Championship on four occasions between 1977 and 2009, but has not been selected as a host since Donald Trump bought the property in 2014.

This follows the announcement that the PGA of America voted to terminate an agreement with Trump National, which will now not host the US PGA Championship in 2022. Organisers felt using the course as host would be ‘detrimental’, after supporters of the US president recently entered Congress.

A representative for the Trump Organization said they were “incredibly disappointed” with the decision.

“It has become clear that conducting the PGA Championship at Trump Bedminster would be detrimental to the PGA of America brand and would put at risk the PGA’s ability to deliver our many programmes and sustain the longevity of our mission,” said PGA of America president Jim Richerson.

“It was a decision made to ensure the PGA of America and PGA professionals can continue to lead and grow our game for decades to come.”

The course in New Jersey, one of 17 courses around the world owned by Trump, was due to host the major in May 2022.

“We have had a beautiful partnership with the PGA of America,” Trump’s representative added.

“This is a breach of a binding contract and they have no right to terminate the agreement.”