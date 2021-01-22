Vandals rip up fairways at Scottish golf club

Vandals have driven on to a Scottish golf course on quad bikes, causing significant damage worth several thousands of pounds, and to an English course as well.

According to the Daily Record, ‘deep rut marks’ have been left on the playing surfaces.

Greenkeepers repaired the damage but club officials have called on members of the public to treat the facility with respect and consideration.

Kenny Gough, club secretary, said: “The damage caused by what appears to be a quad bike and a motor cross bike is very disappointing indeed.

“The damage could have been much worse but still amounts to several thousand pounds worth of work. We would ask that people do not abuse the course in this way in the future.”

Club bosses made the course available to members of the public to use during the spring 2020 lockdown and say they are comfortable with people using it as a place to walk – but that abuse of the facilities will not be tolerated.

“We made a decision to open the course during lockdown as a place families and members of the public could come to get some fresh air, and the feedback we got from people was very positive,”

Mr Gough added: “Many people said it was a green oasis in a desert of houses, a jewel that they did not know existed.

“But since then the course has been closed to members of the public – though we have no issue with people walking around the outside of it.

“The only thing we ask is that people do it in a safe and respectful manner.

“Driving a quad bike or a motorbike down the fairway is neither of those things.”

He insists the club wants to remain an active part of the wider community and said the level of interest shown in the sport of golf has grown throughout the pandemic.

He said: “We have seen a large rise in the number of enquiries and an influx of new members, which has been great.

“It has always been our intention to be a part of the community at large but we would also ask that people respect the course, which is maintained largely through the fees paid by our members.”

Meanwhile, police are hunting ‘mindless’ off-roaders who tore up a Buxton and High Peak Golf Club in Derbyshire’s fairway – leaving deep, muddy tracks all over the carefully-kept greens.

Police say two vehicles they believe were used during the senseless rampage are a blue Landrover Defender 90 and a Silver Toyota Hilux with a white cab.

They were last seen on January 16 between 10.30pm and midnight driving away via Waterswallows in the direction of Peak Dale.

Officers say the incident is the latest in a series of vandalism at Buxton and High Peak Golf Club.

Over the last few months other off-road vehicles have driven across the course, flags have been snapped and dog faeces has even been stuffed down holes and smeared across facilities.

Buxton Police Safer Neighbourhood Team said: “This damage is mindless and comes at a significant cost.

“We are working hard in tackling the anti-social behaviour of the few – not the majority – of off-road vehicles who think it is acceptable to cause damage to farmland and businesses trying hard to earn a living or even maintain their businesses during this hard time.

“We will be seeking assistance from partner agencies and other policing units to combat this.

“The vehicles that have damaged the golf course were last seen on January 16 between 10.30pm and midnight travelling away via Waterswallows to Peak Dale.

“If anyone has any information, CCTV or dashcam footage of a blue Landrover Defender 90 or Silver Toyota Hilux with a white cab please let as know quoting occurrence ref 21000039489.”