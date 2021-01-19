‘We’ve been inundated with enquiries’

A golf group that runs seven resorts in England and Scotland has said it has been ‘inundated with enquiries’, particularly for the second quarter of 2021, despite – or perhaps because of – the pandemic.

The QHotels Group has reported that more than 25,000 golfers have booked to stay at its resorts in 2021, with April – the traditional start of the golfing season – to June looking ‘very busy’.

‘They have been inundated with enquiries from players eager to escape the Covid misery on a golfing holiday when the latest restrictions are lifted,’ said a spokesman.

Hotels and golf clubs may be currently closed but the QHotels Group has reported that it has so far booked in around 40,000 golf rounds for guests on its courses in 2021, with golfers eager to celebrate when the latest lockdown ends.

‘Sunday is the favourite day of the week for golfers to visit so far in 2021, while the QHotels Group is predicting a hectic start to the golf season for golf resorts nationwide with April, May and June already proving very busy,’ he added.

In addition, the resort operator is also reporting high levels of membership enquiries across its venues from people interested in joining during lockdown.

Richard Moore, group chief executive of the QHotels Group, said: “It continues to be a difficult time for everyone in the UK hospitality industry so to see these advance numbers for 2021 is very positive.

“Everybody wants something to look forward to in lockdown and golfers are no exception. Just like me, I’m sure everyone is itching to get back out there on the fairways and, hopefully, we’ll be able to welcome people back to our resorts in record numbers from spring onwards.”

The QHotels Group operates seven top golf resorts in England and Scotland: Belton Woods, in Grantham, Lincolnshire; Dunston Hall, in Norwich; Oulton Hall, Leeds; Slaley Hall, in Hexham, Northumberland; Telford Hotel & Golf Resort, in Shropshire; DoubleTree by Hilton Forest Pines Spa & Golf Resort, in Brigg; and DoubleTree by Hilton Glasgow Westerwood Spa & Golf Resort.