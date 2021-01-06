‘Why can you play golf in Scotland but not in England?’

Managers and owners of English golf clubs have expressed their disappointment that they have to close their venues for a third time in less than a year due to new Covid-19 restrictions.

There was hope that courses could remain open after government officials were presented with a paper in December that stated how safe golf is during a pandemic, and this was renewed when golf was allowed in Tier 4 areas in England and in Scotland for a new national lockdown.

However, on July 4 the government confirmed that golf clubs must close again until at least the end of January.

This means you can currently play golf in Scotland but not in England, Wales, Northern Ireland or the Republic of Ireland.

Jenny Holmes, director at Fynn Valley Golf Club in Suffolk said: “It’s really disappointing because England Golf pretty much assured us we would not have to lock down again after the first time.

“I think we all feel let down and the fact you can play in Scotland is even more bizarre. It’s the depths of winter and golf provides a light for people to get out and exercise on the golf course, rather than crowded parks.

“I understand they don’t want people travelling. I understand they want people to keep local and I understand how serious the virus is. But I don’t understand when you are as good as promised one thing, and now we have this.

“Financially, this is another blow. We get no assistance from the government, not many clubs do, maybe small clubs. We have the furlough scheme and our café gets a small grant because it was forced to close, but it doesn’t cover the running costs.”

Meanwhile, Stuart Robertson, director of golf at nearby Ufford Park, said: “I think England Golf did well to keep golf going even though most of the country were in tier four. But it’s now strange that you can play in Scotland, but not in England.

“I appreciate Scotland has a different landscape to much of England. But I’d like to know what the real difference is between England golf courses having to close down and Scotland not. It’s a bit confusing to say the least.”