18% of golfers have seen ‘Covid transmission risks’

A survey of 1,000 UK-based golfers has found that nearly one-in-five golfers witnessed ‘Covid-19 transmission risks’ while playing golf recently.

Eighteen percent of golfers said they witnessed, most commonly, poor social distancing, or touching flagpoles, which was the second most common risk. Someone touching a rake was the third most cited occurrence.

While new research has found that the ‘level of Covid-19 transmission from playing golf is likely to be extremely low, and has led to calls that an expert in physical activity joins the UK’s SAGE advisory group, this might be one of the reasons why golf courses in England, Wales and Ireland have been closed for several weeks now.

The Skilled Golf survey also found that views about closing golf courses due to the pandemic differ significantly according to age groups.

Younger and older golf courses are more in favour of the severe restrictions that have been brought in in England, Wales and Ireland, while those aged 45 to 60 are almost entirely opposed to the closures.

A huge 97 percent of golfers aged 45 to 60 are opposed to course closures.

However, golfers over 60 were 10 times more likely to support course closures than their middle-aged counterparts. Just 70 percent of over 60s were against closure, and just 79 percent of golfers aged 18 to 44 felt the same way.

In total, it means about one in five golfers across the UK, including in Scotland where courses are currently open, believe golf courses should be closed at the moment.