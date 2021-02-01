Another golf course vandalised by quad bikes

A golf course in Wales has suffered ‘extensive damage’ and has become the latest venue to have had quad bikes drive onto it, which has torn up the surface.

Quad bikes drove on to St Mellons Golf Club and ‘thrashed around on the fairway, churning up the grass to bits’.

This comes just days after Ralston Golf Club in Scotland suffered similar vandalism, causing damage worth several thousands of pounds.

According to Wales Online, St Mellons said it is “disappointed” that a minority made the decision to cause damage to a club that’s “at the heart of the community.”

Finance director and treasurer at the club, Richard Hughes, said: “It seems to be some people who are not members of the golf club have decided to cause damage with their quads.

“It will take three to four months to restore as nothing is growing because of the weather.

“We are very disappointed. We are at the heart of the community.

“Unfortunately a couple of sad individuals have decided to ride across our land and cause damage.”

Hughes explained the club has experienced a couple of similar instances before, but within the past three years they installed a kerb nearby to try and prevent cars going near the area.

He said it’s disappointing for the club, but they will look at how to improve security for this particular part of the course going forward.

The club posted online: “A (quad bike) was driven on the course last night around 10pm and caused extensive damage to the 18th hole.

“If anyone witnessed this vandalism or has any information that would be helpful please contact the golf club.”

There have been a spate of incidents involving quad bikes driving on to golf courses in the last year.

Greens and fairways on holes 6, 10 and 15 were all damaged, with tyre marks being left on the playing surface, at the 155-year-old Haddington Golf Club in Scotland.

Wigan Golf Club had to close down for ‘several days’ after quad bikers drove onto the course and tore up many of the greens and fairways.

Last spring a quad bike was seized after it drove on to one golf venue.