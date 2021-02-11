Club profile: Whittington Heath Golf Club

The Midlands venue feared for the worst when HS2 was planned to cut through its course. But instead, the club has invested in an incredible new course – and a stunning new clubhouse.

While the Covid-19 pandemic kept all golf club managers on their toes throughout 2020, the year was memorable for an additional reason for Colin White at Whittington Health Golf Club in the Midlands.

As well as dealing with the difficulties presented by the virus, Colin was overseeing the upheaval caused by a once-in-a lifetime challenge.

At first there was dismay among members when the club discovered an HS2 track was going straight through the middle of the course, yet instead of panic the opportunity for redevelopment was seized.

Over 2019 and throughout last year the club has reinvented itself, with the construction of a remodelled course and a stunning new clubhouse.

A new greenkeepers’ compound, halfway house, a practice range, new roads and car park have also been added.

The most significant rebuilding has been to the classic heathland course and historic clubhouse.

Gaunt Golf Design was appointed to work with construction contractors J Tomlinson and course contractor John Greasley, to create five new holes lost to the railway project.

The reworking of five existing holes, remodelling of the bunkers and the replacement of the ageing irrigation system, completed the on-course tasks.

Architect BHB was approached to design external and internal plans for a new clubhouse to replace its historic predecessor which was situated on the A51 between Lichfield and Tamworth.

The new building, designed in the ‘Arts and Crafts’ style, complements its surroundings perfectly.

Featuring specifications and finishes of the highest quality, it blends style with function, providing a modern, energy efficient building which is the envy of many.

The lounge and spike bars share the same colour palette but are detailed to ensure they possess their own identities, reflecting the club’s 130 year heritage.

The lounge bar has a formal design, with fine joinery detail to the bar front, which is at the centre of the new clubhouse, open lounge and dining area.

The Spike Bar is a more relaxed space with rustic wooden slats, with framed photographs and members’ boards reflecting the golfing history of the club.

Several items from the old clubhouse were put up for auction, including 200 lockers, which made way for modern, high specification units supplied and fitted by Ridgeway Furniture, the locker room specialist recommended by the architect and appointed by the main contractor.

They have blended seamlessly into their stunning surrounding reflecting the ‘Arts and Crafts’ philosophical focus on craftsmanship, high quality materials, simplicity, and yet high functionality.

Colin said: “The lockers have proved very popular and we are delighted with them. We have fitted out both the men’s and ladies’ changing rooms and have included 12 small coin operated lockers for visitor use.

“Ridgeway did a fantastic job and we are pleased with the installation and the finished product. I would recommend them to anybody.”

Since its inception Ridgeway has manufactured tens of thousands of lockers that have been installed in some of the most prestigious golf clubs in the world.

The company is now the UK’s largest dedicated manufacturer of wooden lockers.