Compensation offered to boy after golf club broken arm incident

A teenage boy has been offered nearly €34,000 (£29,500) after he broke his arm at an Irish golf club, and the only treatment he received was the application of frozen meat to his arm.

According to Breaking News, the boy was playing rounders at the club when he was nine years old, when he fell, and his games supervisor, who had been running close to him, also fell and landed on top of him. This resulted in two broken bones in his left arm.

Staff applied frozen meat to the arm, but no other medical treatment was provided. His mother later called the club and he was taken to hospital.

X-rays in the accident and emergency department of Temple Street Childrens’ Hospital revealed he had fractures to both bones in his left forearm. Surgery under general anaesthetic had to be postponed due to swelling.

The boy’s barrister said that while he considered the behaviour of the course supervisors to have been egregiously inappropriate and inadequate after the accident, he considered the settlement a good one.

Judge John O’Connor approved the compensation offer on behalf of four defendants, including the golf club.