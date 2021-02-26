Fourballs will be allowed in England from March 29

Golf courses in England can have four people playing on the same tee times from March 29, while all driving ranges and pro shops can open from April 12, as the All-Party Parliamentary Group For Golf (APPGG) has released details of how golf can return.

The APPGG has produced an infographic of what is permitted by English golf clubs from certain dates, which finally confirms that fourballs will be allowed:

Fourballs will be allowed from March 29, while professional and retail shops can open on April 12.

Outdoor catering facilities may also open on April 12, subject to the ‘rule of six’ and indoor catering facilities may open, subject to the rule of six, on May 17. On that date outdoor catering facilities can be subject to a maximum of 30 people.

Outdoor driving ranges can open on March 29 and all driving ranges from April 12.

Outdoor coaching will be permitted on a one-to-one basis on March 29 and group coaching is permitted to the rule of six, including the coaches / volunteers, from that date. This can rise to 30 on May 17.

Indoor swing studios may open for individual use on April 12, and for organised group activity on May 17.

Outdoor fitting is permitted on a one-to-one basis or to the rule of six (including the fitter) from March 29, and as part of an organised group activity from May 17.

Competition golf will be allowed from March 29 under strict Covid-19 controls and where overnight accommodation is not required for staff or players. Club / regional / county tournaments / competitions will be permitted. National finals can take place from May 17.

Changing rooms will be permitted to open from April 12 and committee meetings or AGMs can take place from May 17.

This only applies to England. Details about golf courses in the rest of the UK will be provided as soon as possible.

The next review in Wales, for example, takes place on March 12.