Golf club ends lockdown public access due to mess created

A private members’ golf club that has allowed the public to walk across its course during three lockdowns has ended the policy due to excessive damage and dog fouling.

Hesketh Golf Club in Merseyside had been praised for allowing locals to walk across the course in March, April, May, November and January.

However, it had made repeated requests for visitors to respect its land – which some ignored. Damage to bunkers had taken place in particular, and dog owners had failed to clean up their dogs’ mess.

Signage was placed at all entrance points and notices were placed on social media, but ‘too many people continued to flout those requests’, according to those managing the grounds.

Its board of directors has now decided to remove all access to members of the public.

Explaining the decision, a spokesman said: “In the first two lockdowns, and this, offering our course as a safe and scenic place for people to walk was seen as a real benefit to the local community.

“Up until recently, we believed this could continue through to the end of this current lockdown.

“Unfortunately we have suffered damage to a number of bunkers and an increase in dog fouling that is not cleaned up.

“Protecting the condition of our great course is a priority, therefore [we] are removing public access to the course.”

New notices placed around the course state it is a private members’ club which is funded by and run for its members, for whom the facilities and grounds are to be protected.

The club says insurance factors were also considered when making the difficult decision.

While many clubs have been praised for allowing people to use their courses during lockdowns, several have reported people abusing the offer.