Golf course reopening decision ‘to be revealed on February 22’

A decision on when golf courses can reopen in England will be revealed on February 22, and it is likely to be ‘within weeks’ from the schools’ reopening date of March 8, reports The Times.

The newspaper states that ‘Boris Johnson’s plans for a release from lockdown in the spring will prioritise open-air contact.

‘Outdoor activity is likely to be permitted first in each phase. Team and individual sports such as golf and tennis, along with limited social gatherings outside, would therefore be possible within weeks of a planned return of schools from March 8.’

If accurate, this suggests golf courses in England will be open again in time for the new season, which traditionally starts in late March or April – which was when the first lockdown started last year.

The paper adds that the prime minister will set out his road map out of lockdown on February 22.

Other reports suggest there will be ‘a great unlocking in May’, suggesting that is when clubhouses can reopen.

English golf courses have been in full lockdown since early January – and golf courses in Wales, Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland have been closed since December. Golf is currently permitted in Scotland, but only under restrictions.

A recent survey found nearly a fifth of golfers have seen ‘transmission risks’ on the course in recent months, however a report found that the chances of contracting Covid-19 on the golf course are ‘extremely low’.

The paper led to the scientist, Professor Charlie Foster, saying: “Golf can be played safely, and it should have a central role in the government’s thinking when it comes to helping people exercise now and as we come out of pandemic restrictions.”

Craig Tracey MP added: “Scientific evidence demonstrates that golf can be played safely with the various enhanced protocols appropriate for the new variants. Golf is ready, willing and able to return safely at the earliest possible opportunity.”