Golf in England can resume on March 29

Golf courses in England can reopen from March 29, following the publication of the prime minister’s ‘roadmap’ out of the current coronavirus restrictions.

While people in England can meet one other person from outside their household in a park from March 8, it will take another three weeks until amateur golf can be played.

Golf, along with tennis, will be one of the first sports allowed to resume, after research found the chances of catching Covid-19 while playing golf are low.

The prime minister said the ‘rule of six’ will return on March 29 in England, which will be the day ‘outdoor sports can return’.

It’s not yet clear how many people can play per tee time. Initial reports suggested it would be two-ball only, but Boris Johnson stated that, from March 29, people could meet outdoors in groups of six provided they were from a maximum of two different households. When Craig Tracey MP asked a question about golf in the House of Commons following the detail of the roadmap, Mr Johnson replied that he ‘only has to wait three weeks from March 8 to hit a golf ball with a friend’, suggesting that it will be two-ball only at first. We will update on this as soon as possible.

Mr Johnson also said outdoor settings like alcohol takeaways and beer gardens, indoor leisure like swimming pools and gyms and self-contained holiday accommodation, such as self-catering lets and camp sites, can reopen from April 12, the rule of six will be abolished for outdoor gatherings, and replaced with a limit of 30 people (which will also apply to weddings, wakes and receptions), and a rule of six will be applied in hospitality settings like clubhouse bars, and sporting events can reopen, on May 17, and all legal limits on social contact will be removed from June 21.

England Golf last week wrote to the prime minister, asking for courses to reopen.

Golf courses in Scotland have remained open while venues in England, Wales and Ireland closed in the autumn and winter.

It is not yet known when Irish and Welsh facilities can reopen but the first minister of Wales is likely to make an announcement surrounding golf’s return on March 12. Indoor and outdoor sports facilities are closed in Northern Ireland, where lockdown has been extended until April 1, with a review of current measures on March 18.

Wales Golf has stated that it is disappointed that it will take that long.

“At a meeting with Welsh government officials last week, we presented a document which supports our long-held view that golf has been and can continue to be played safely during the current pandemic. Other key areas of discussion centred around the numerous mental health and wellbeing benefits golf provides to tens of thousands of participants across Wales,” said a spokesman.

“The Welsh government agreed that golf is a sport which can be played in a safe, socially distanced manner. Their main concerns were with the potential Wales-wide impact of relaxing the ‘stay at home’ restrictions, and the cumulative impact of doing this.”

Golf Ireland and the PGA have also called for golf courses to reopen as soon as possible.

The industry has reacted with a mixture of delight and relief that clubs have a date for reopening, but also some frustration that it won’t be sooner.

“Why do they need to wait another three weeks after schools reopen? It just makes no sense yet again,” said golf coach Nick Lees.

Golf coach Marc Farrimond added: It’s a start. But two households? Come on Boris. We’re in the open air. Use some common sense. Not one transmission occurred from the crowded beaches last summer. So give us a break now.”

Alastair Sinclair, CEO, PlayMoreGolf, said: “For thousands of golfers in England, this news comes as a relief and a renewed sense of optimism towards a new normal. The last 12 months have been physically, emotionally and mentally draining for everyone and we hope that golf’s return can undo some of the negative mental health impacts.”

“It’s a big relief for so many golf clubs,” Jenny Holmes, director of Fynn Valley Golf Club, in Suffolk, said.

“Obviously we hoped it to be sooner, but it’s light at the end of the tunnel. It’s been challenging for all of us, but I suppose if you do lockdown golf courses, then January and February are not the worst months to do it.

“But it’s going to be exciting to see our members again, with the days getting longer and the weather warmer.

“As the rule of six is applying, then we hope it will be four-balls, but we will wait and see.”