Greg Dyke’s hotel company buys Devon golf club 

The former head of the BBC, Greg Dyke, has brought The Dartmouth Hotel, Golf and Spa into his Vine Hotels portfolio, stating that optimism for staycation holidays is now strong.

Dyke, who has also been chairman of The FA, is chair of Vine Hotels, which first acquired a Best Western hotel four years ago.It has now acquired Best Western The Dartmouth Hotel, Golf and Spa – although it was already majority owned by Mr Dyke.

It is the sixth hotel the company has bought – and the first golf club. It’s not, however, Mr Dyke’s first golf club, as in 2003 he purchased Lambourne Golf Club in Buckinghamshire from billionaire Bill Gates.

The Dartmouth Hotel sits in 200 acres of Devon countryside, and offers 35 bedrooms and suites, seven self-catering lodges, plus two golf courses.

Vine Hotels chief executive Garin Davies said: “The Dartmouth Hotel is an exceptional property with immense potential. Set in a beautiful rural location near to Dartmouth, the venue offers a blend of high-quality leisure facilities with two golf courses and a luxury spa. It is also an established and popular wedding and local private events venue, which we will encourage.

“The UK staycation market has been an important sector for the hotel, and I believe that with the investment of our sales and marketing support, the property will be in a prime position to further capitalise on this next year.

“We recognise the immediate limitation for all hoteliers on live events business, but with a long-term perspective for this hotel, we see potential to grow this market in 2021/22.”