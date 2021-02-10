‘If people could still play golf here, we wouldn’t have this damage’

A councillor for an area that includes a golf course that was closed down last April to save money, has said people are ‘aghast’ at what’s happened to the venue since, including the discovery of a burnt-out car discarded in a bunker.

Camperdown Golf Course in Dundee closed down last year after all current and former SNP councillors voted for its closure, ensuring a majority of just one against the other party councillors, who all voted to save it. The golf course had been in operation for 60 years.

Since its closure there have been local press reports about how run-down the venue has become, with, for example, the car found discarded in a bunker on the third hole last month.

This follows complaints about dirt bikers taking over parts of the course and using the fairway as a weekend jump track, which has been ‘tearing up’ the former golf course.

The police have also vowed to step up patrols at Camperdown.

Lochee Labour councillor Michael Marra said: “Sadly, it seems what we expected has come to pass.

“People are quite aghast at seeing the area like this.

“I think it’s one of those situations where if people were still able to use the course, the area is less likely to be damaged in this way.

“The park was gifted to the people of Dundee; we have a responsibility to look after it.”

The course closed in April 2020 after a report put together by council officers had suggested membership numbers were falling and it was unlikely to be profitable again.

This was disputed by those in charge of the club, who said the number of rounds played had been increasing, and the closure happened just one month before the UK saw the surge in participation.

Mr Marra added: “Public spaces like this can’t just be abandoned and left.

“It’s emblematic of the cuts the SNP have been making across the city.

“Golf has been one of the few sports that the public has been able to enjoy at times during the pandemic and I know Caird Park (the council’s other course) has been very busy.

“There is a lack of creative thinking at the council which could have saved it.”