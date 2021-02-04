In Vietnam it is 19

Sir Nick Faldo, who has been designing golf courses in Asia for nearly 30 years now, has added a 19th hole to his signature venue in Vietnam.

Sir Nick Faldo has developed a very different definition of golf’s ‘19th hole’ at his signature design course, Laguna Golf Lăng Cô in Vietnam.

In conjunction with his Faldo Design team and Laguna Golf Lăng Cô director of golf, Adam Calver, Sir Nick has created a new, coastal par three to add an original hole at the award-winning course he designed and opened for play in 2013. Such is the beauty of the venue, the six-time major champion often refers to it as ‘his version of paradise’.

The newly added feature hole was recognised as an opportunity to stage an idyllic natural links experience, with panoramic views of the course’s neighbouring beach and mountain backdrop framing the extraordinary setting.

The idea was conceived by Sir Nick during his visit to the venue in 2018 for the Faldo Series Asia Grand Final. It will create even more of a memorability factor for golfers, increased flexibility to the course layout, as well as new challenges and experiences for players.

The hole plays parallel to the coastline and can stretch to 155 yards from the back tees. However, with multiple pin location options and an exposed design which invites onshore winds, the hole creates a strategic three-club challenge depending on the set-up. Additionally, the framing dwarf dunes, mounds and swales provide visual deception whilst a Biarritz-style swale feature splits the green on the left side to define the front and back segments.

Should players miss the green, the surrounding close-cut Trinity grass and protruding sandy waste carry areas from the beach present multiple shot options to test players green side recovery.

Following its unveiling, Sir Nick Faldo, said: “Laguna Golf Lăng Cô is one of the very best golf experiences Asia has to offer and it’s a course design

of which I am particularly proud of. The 19th hole is

a wonderful addition, not only because it is unique

for a course to boast an additional hole, but because very few venues can provide such a beautiful

setting, given its surrounding mountains, beach

and bay.

“The hole has been designed in such a manner it can be played on the ground as much as in the air. It therefore invites a variety of different shots and calls for good decision making off the tee. Its sandy waste areas, which mimic pot bunkers, its close-cut surrounds, and a varied putting surface, create a real challenge. But one I could play over and over and never get bored of.”

Director of golf at Laguna Golf Lăng Cô, Adam Calver, said: “We are very excited to bring Sir Nick’s vison of the 19th hole to fruition. There is no doubt that this newest addition to the signature design will be one of the most photographed and enjoyable holes on a course already known for numerous signature holes. We can’t wait to see golfers enjoy the hole’s links experience with different approaches and we look forward to having a go ourselves!”

Laguna Lang Co headlines a series of 13 Nick Faldo golf courses in Asia.