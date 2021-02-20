Plan to close three Wirral golf courses set to be scrapped

A proposal to close three of Wirral’s four public golf courses looks set to be scrapped amid the surge in popularity for golf.

Before Christmas Wirral Council suggested it could close Arrowe Park, Brackenwood and The Warren golf clubs in order to address a £16.5m shortfall in its budget.

However, a council meeting has recommended that the plans are scrapped, with the leader of the council stating that she has listened to ‘impassioned statements’ from local residents in recent weeks about the three golf courses.

According to Wirral Globe, the meeting of Wirral Council’s Policy and Resources Committee saw members of the majority party, Labour, put forward a budget which protected many of the borough’s leisure services.

That proposal will now go to a full council meeting on March 1 for approval.

The paper states that the proposal ‘will see all four municipal golf courses remain open’.

Janette Williamson, leader of Wirral Council, said: “We will not accept the closure of much-loved services.

“We have listened to residents, we’ve heard impassioned statements on the golf courses.

“We have asked for a wholesale review of leisure services, including golf courses, to keep them very much alive in Wirral.”