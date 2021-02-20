Raise clubhouse provision to a new level

Clubs can capitalise on the surge in members seen in 2020, a leading facilities manufacturer urges.

The last year has seen memorable refurbishments to the 19th holes of clubs across the country, changing room and storage specialist Crown Sports Lockers notes.

Made in Britain manufacturer, FSC-certified Crown is currently working with private and proprietary golf clubs throughout Britain on both new changing room fitouts and locker refreshment projects.

“The scope of materials, textures and finishes now available to clubs makes locker rooms refurbishments an attractive option,” says Crown co-director Spencer Grimwood.

With experience of installing golf changing room facilities stretching back nearly 30 years, the manufacturer has invested continually over that time in state of the art machinery, production and lacquering lines to ensure it continues to provide leading edge, fine quality lockers, vanities, benching and ancillary furniture that help heighten the golfing experience for members and visitors alike.

Working closely with club managers, secretaries, architects and interior designers, Crown can deliver turnkey projects that also embrace washroom, shower and toilet elements of the build.

Spencer adds: “Early new year is an ideal time for clubs to consider a facilities uplift, ready for easing of lockdown measures.”

