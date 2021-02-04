The number of golf clubs with a waiting list has doubled

The number of UK golf clubs that have a waiting list for members has more than doubled in the past 12 months from 22 to 45 percent, according to a new survey.

Waiting lists – in which a membership category is full and people can’t join it until others have left – were common among golf clubs for decades, but in recent years became more rare as participation and membership numbers fell.

However, the last year has seen a surge in demand to play the game and join clubs, leading to a jump in the number of waiting lists, and the average number of people on a waiting list is 34, up from 22 in 2019.

Clubs that have introduced one in the last 12 months include Littlestone Golf Club in Kent and Thetford Golf Club in Norfolk.

According to Hillier Hopkins, which surveyed 80 golf clubs across the country, the number of clubs that said they have reintroduced a waiting list has more than doubled from its previous survey 12 months ago.

The research also finds that nearly two-thirds of clubs (59 percent) reported increased membership in 2020, with 68 percent of all golf club members aged over 50, up from 63 percent in 2019.

Despite many clubs reporting that younger members had joined, just 13 percent of club members are aged under 30.

Male members (75 percent) continue to outweigh female members (17 percent) and 69 percent of clubs say they are planning to ‘modernise their rules’.

Average weekend green fees for members and their guests have also increased significantly, to £27.20 from £22 in 2019.

Robert Twydle, a consultant at Hillier Hopkins said: “We have produced this survey for the past 14 years, and the slow trend towards older male members continues. In 2020, a year defined by Covid, 59 percent of those clubs surveyed report a growing membership, up from 53 percent on 2019, but with just 13 percent of club membership aged under 30.

“Sixty percent of clubs are planning on increasing subscriptions and green fees in 2021, but that is unlikely to cover the lost course income and bar and catering contribution in 2020.

“Golf clubs have fared better than other sports clubs but have still felt the financial impact of Covid – which is sadly likely to continue well into 2021. Clubs will continue to face more fundamental challenges, mainly attracting and keeping younger players.

“Clubs are not blind to this threat and are working hard to attract new younger members, with increased accessibility and flexibility for members. Improving clubhouse facilities to include indoor training ranges, and adopting more faster-paced nine-hole competitions, are also making membership more attractive to younger players.

“All clubs need to capitalise on the membership windfall that Covid has brought and make sure they do everything to maximise retention of these new joiners for the future.”