The PGA, England Golf and Golf Ireland all call for golf to resume

Senior members of three of the biggest golfing organisations in the British Isles have all called for golf courses to reopen, stating that the game can be played safely.

Golf courses in Ireland and Wales closed in December, and in England in January, but research has found that the ‘level of [Covid-19] transmission from playing golf is likely to be extremely low’. The UK government has revealed it hasn’t tracked Covid data specifically in relation to golf, but has suggested that the game will be the first to reopen in England after schools go back on March 8.

The chief executive of the Professional Golfers’ Association, Robert Maxfield, recently wrote to Northern Ireland’s first minister, Arlene Foster, asking for the venues to reopen.

He pointed to the “undeniable health and mental wellbeing benefits that golf offers to a significant proportion of the country” while also stating his belief that the sport has proven its capability to continue in a covid-safe manner.

“The average golf course covers a 60-hectare space, which on average would see only 96 people on it at any one time, which makes it the perfect setting for people of all ages and abilities to get their daily exercise in an extremely safe environment,” he wrote.

Meanwhile, the governing body for golf across Ireland has now also appealed to the Stormont Executive to reopen courses as soon as possible.

“We’re saying that golf should be being played at the moment,” said Golf Ireland regional manager Kevin Stevens.

“We’re wanting to see it come back as soon as it’s possible and allow people to get out and exercise. It’ll help their mental health and there are a whole lot of other benefits to playing the sport.”

At the same time, Jeremy Tomlinson, CEO of England Golf, has written to Boris Johnson.

“Golf is a sport played safely in the open air with social distancing part and parcel of every round,” he wrote.

“You will recall that last month, the All-Party Parliamentary Group for Golf presented government with an updated scientific paper which once again demonstrated clearly how golf can be played safely during any stage of a pandemic.

“In short, golf remains a sport that’s safe and good for both body and soul.

“Our golfing community has struggled without access to the game they love. For many, the mental hardships have been tougher to endure than the physical ones.

“We see no reason why golf can’t be one of the first sports to return, to help with the healing process for our country, and to ensure that the sun can once again shine on us all through the 2021 season.”