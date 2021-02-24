Three golf courses suffer major vandal incidents a few days apart

Three golf courses have suffered major – seemingly unconnected – attacks just a few days apart, in one case the club believes the bill will be £70,000.

Boldon Golf Club in Tyne and Wear said several greens had diesel poured over them one night a few days ago.

The club says the attack was premeditated and the vandals destroyed several greens, costing the club an estimated £70,000.

A Boldon Golf Club spokesperson said: “These facilities are here for the enjoyment of the community so this is absolutely heart-breaking and has had a huge impact on the club.

“Clearly somebody has a grudge against the club but this must stop as it is affecting a huge amount of people, from everyone who uses our facilities to employees.

“We are supporting the police with their investigation and a member of the club is willing to offer a substantial reward for any information given to police that leads to a successful prosecution.

“We are appealing for anybody who knows who was responsible for this, or have heard anything about the damage caused to our course, to get in touch with police immediately.”

PC David Lavery, of Northumbria Police, added: “This is an absolutely appalling crime that has caused a huge amount of upset and anguish.

“The golf club is a vital part of the local community and it is especially disappointing that this has happened at a time when the overwhelming majority of people in the north east are pulling together and showing the spirit that this region is famed for.

“We are carrying various inquiries to make sure we identify the person responsible for this damage, and once we have, that individual can expect a knock on their door very soon.

“We will continue to use every tactic at our disposal and would ask anybody with any information to do the right thing and pick up the phone.”

Meanwhile, mindless vandals have gone on a ‘rampage’ at Whinhill Golf Course in Scotland.

Yobs drove on to the course churned up the sixth green, leaving deep tyre tracks all over it around the flag.

Inverclyde Leisure, which owns the 18-hole course, say the incident is ‘irresponsible and inconsiderate’.

David McCorkindale, head of leisure and communities, said: “We are sorry to announce that we have had some irresponsible and inconsiderate people who have vandalised Whinhill Golf Course.

“This is a public space and we feel for the groundsmen who do so much to look after the facility.

“We aren’t sure of the costs involved in repairing the area as of yet.

“If anyone has information on this matter we’d ask them to get in touch.”

A similar incident happened at Henley Golf Club when individuals drove across it on a blue quad bike and two orange motocross bikes wearing motocross style gear.

A member of the public was also assaulted by the group after approaching them.