99% of UK golfers hope to play in early spring

A new survey on golfers’ attitudes and feedback from venues suggests that participation in golf this spring will be ‘huge’ – with numbers likely to be even higher than in 2020.

Most UK golf courses are currently closed but almost all are expected to reopen in the next few weeks, including in England on March 29.

A GolfShake poll of 600 golfers has found more than a fifth (22 percent) of non-members plan to join a club in 2021.

The vast majority of golfers (87 percent) plan to play golf immediately once restrictions end with almost all of the remainder saying it is dependent on the weather, meaning just one percent of golfers do not intend to play golf in the next few weeks if the weather is nice.

More than half of golfers (55.3 percent) plan to play more golf in 2021 than in 2020 with only three percent saying they intend to play less.

Ninety percent of club members said they plan to renew their membership in 2021 – and of the remaining ten percent, the majority said they may join a different club. Just 1.8 percent said they will stop membership entirely.

This comes as venues are stating they are anticipating another participation surge this spring.

A spokesman for the Old Course Hotel, Golf Resort & Spa, St Andrews, said: “Since the prime minister laid out the post lockdown roadmap last week, we have seen enquires soar for staycations.”

Slaley Hall in Northumberland says a “mammoth operation” is now under way to meet demand.

“The demand is going to be huge,” said Andrew Fox, general manager.

“We are expecting the biggest number of guests, probably ever, as people breathe the sigh of relief after lockdown and plan a ‘going out’, pampering sessions, leisure breaks, overnights and weekends away like never before – so we need to be ready.

“There are huge challenges in reopening a hotel.

“Most don’t realise the enormity of the task but thousands of staff across the group have been rehearsing for this moment for some time and we have already swung into action.

“We have seen a huge surge in bookings already and a bigger take-up than ever for that first week of ‘unlock’.”