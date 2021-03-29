‘A fifth of our membership played today’

The manager of a golf club in Kent said about 100 members played on March 29, as it reopened following nearly three months of closure.

Sheerness Golf Club secretary Alex Tindall said: “We were inundated with requests. We have more than 500 paying members and 100 of those were booked to play on Monday.”

Reports said the car park was packed as members took advantage of the new regulations and bright sunshine to book a game.

‘First on the tee at 7am was veteran member Robert Whitington, 68, who joined 55 years ago and has represented the club in many tournaments,’ stated Kent Online.

Alex said: “It was only fitting he should be first.”

The club had to introduce an electronic booking system for slots timed from 7am to 6pm because of Covid-19. Alex added: “When the system goes live at 8pm every night there is a log-jam to book a slot for the following week. Only those with the quickest fingers get a place.”

Playing on Monday were Ray Seager, 66, and Paul Onslow, 63, who teed off at the 18-hole golf course before 9am. Ray said: “It was fantastic. I’ve never seen the place so busy on a Monday before. It’s been a long three months. But the weather was perfect and the green is in a great condition.”

He added: “We normally play a four-ball so the rule of six didn’t really apply – apart from on my score card!”

Elsewhere clubs reported an incredibly busy say.

“It’s been a very good day. We’ve got some great weather today, everyone is in a buoyant mood and all members are respecting guidelines,” said Cirencester Golf Club general manager Leighton Walker.

“We’re so excited to get the members back in. We’ve been really lucky to have great support from them,” added Adam Frontal, managing director at Cookridge Hall Golf Club.