Another golf club urges lockdown walkers to show some ‘respect’

Another private golf club that has allowed walkers to use its land during the lockdown has urged, particularly some dog owners, to show some respect for the venue.

Ely City Golf Club in Cambridgeshire has opened throughout all three coronavirus lockdowns to provide a free open green space for peoples’ daily exercise and to boost their mental health.

However, the club is now pleading with walkers to “help protect it against further damage”. It has also reported that some people have not been following footpaths.

A club spokesperson said: “We have been pleased to have provided the public with a green space to enjoy their daily exercise during all three lockdowns.

“However, due to not staying on the public footpath we now have to regrettably ask the public to respect our private land and to help protect it against further damage.”

The club has shared a map image on social media with a clear highlighted blue line showing locals the map of the footpath.

It is also asking dog walkers to make sure they’re “cleaning up after your dogs please”, should they want the club to continue opening.

Last month Hesketh Golf Club in Merseyside ended its policy of allowing people to use the course due to the mess created, especially dog fouling. Damage to bunkers had also been reported.

Last year some golf clubs also revealed that some locals had not treated their courses with respect during the first lockdown.