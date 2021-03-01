Council considers closing golf course despite the surge in demand

Luton Borough Council has said it is considering closing a popular golf club as it needs to make savings to cover a shortfall in its budget caused by fewer people using Luton Airport.

The 27-hole Stockwood Park Golf Centre has more than 250 members and is set to benefit from the reopening of English golf courses in late March. This comes at a time when about 80 percent of clubs have seen membership revenue rise.

However, the council has launched a public survey over its plans to close the club.

Paul Hulme, golf club captain at Stockwood Park, told Luton News: “I am disgusted that during a pandemic, when golf participation is on the rise and we need green space more than ever, the council is considering closing such a valuable asset to the people of Luton.

“Stockwood Park Golf Centre has over 250 members, and attracts business from many golfing groups and casual players from a wide area.

“If the course is closed, the council is reinforcing the prejudice that golf is a game reserved for old, rich, white men. Golf is a sport for life and should not be reserved for the elite.

“Stockwood Park provides a public golf course accessible to all ages and backgrounds, where tens of thousands have taken up the sport over the last 50 years.”

According to the council, the savings are being considered due the financial implications of Covid-19.

Luton Borough Council stated: “The council is drawing up potential savings due to a significant shortfall in its budget due to a collapse in passenger numbers at London Luton Airport, which is a major source of income for the council and revenue support for Active Luton.

“As a direct result of the impact of the coronavirus shutdown, the council is focused particularly on the future operation of the golf centre at Stockwood Park. This includes the 18 hole course, the nine hole course and the clubhouse building.”

The council’s survey can be found here.

An online petition to save the golf centre has attracted thousands of signatures.

Petition organiser Sarah Jolley wrote: “Golf is one of the only sports that has been open and can be played socially distanced during Covid-19 except during lockdowns.

“Stockwood Park Golf Centre is a gem in our town, it caters for all ages and is an affordable golf centre.”