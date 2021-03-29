Golf club employee tested positive for Covid just before course reopened

A member of staff at a golf club in Oxford tested positive for Covid-19 just 24 hours before the course reopened following the coronavirus lockdown.

The course at Frilford Heath Golf Club opened as planned as it welcomed members back but some staff have been forced to self-isolate.

Managing director Russell Stebbings confirmed that an employee who works on one of the golf courses tested positive for Covid-19 on Sunday morning.

He said: “Since we were made aware and on the advice of track and trace, his team / bubble are now all self-isolating, plus one other employee who may have come into contact with him as a precaution.

“The maintenance facility they work from is closed pending a deep clean.

“All of our working employees are aware and are safe as they had no contact with the infected employee nor the facility he worked from.

“Our staff and members have been made aware this morning, are completely safe, and enjoying a return to golf.

“Not one of them will come near the closed maintenance facility or the isolating team.”

Stebbings added that demand to play the course was very high.