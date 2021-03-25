Scottish club takes on part-ownership of itself amid participation surge

A Scottish golf club which has seen a surge in rounds played in the last year has taken ownership over the running of it from a Community Trust.

Grangemouth Golf Club is taking on the responsibility for the operational management of the site, while Falkirk Community Trust will support the maintenance of the course under the auspices of the head greenkeeper, Mike Love.

The council-owned course has seen a surge in participation at the venue since golf resumed in Scotland nearly a year ago, following the lockdown.

“This approach encourages and empowers the local community to become more directly involved in the delivery of community facing services such as those at Grangemouth Golf Club,” said a spokeswoman.

“This creative approach to Falkirk Community Trust’s support for a local community club such as Grangemouth demonstrates the progress which can be made with innovative thinking and collaborative working.”

Grangemouth is currently seeking charitable status and aspires to provide a sustainable non-profit making golf facility, which is of a high quality, accessible and affordable for players from the local community as well as visitors, she said.

“Rightly proud of the heritage of the council-owned course, the club wish to protect the original FW Hawtree’s design, while offering excellent golf facilities that aim to improve the wider health and well-being related benefits to the community.”

Club captain Russell Wilson said: “We are excited with the progress that has been made on our long-term plan to assume complete control of the course, culminating in a full asset transfer.

“This is a significant step towards that goal and we very much appreciate and value the ongoing support of Falkirk Community Trust and Falkirk Council in this transition period, who have been hugely supportive in this process and are passionate about our vision for golf. We look forward to welcoming many more golfers to join us on this exciting journey.”

More than 20,000 rounds of golf have been enjoyed at the course since it reopened at the end of May 2021.

Falkirk Community Trust chairman, David White, said: “Falkirk Community Trust has improved the level of participation at this facility in each of our 10 years of operation and we are pleased to hear of Grangemouth Golf Club’s plans to continue this level of success. They have made significant progress with their business plan and we are committed to supporting them in developing the course as a community club, so they can achieve their goal of managing this wonderful venue. Golf is a fantastic social sport, accessible to a wide range of people and the club is well placed to deliver a much-valued venue, which supports a wide range of mental and physical health benefits to its community.”