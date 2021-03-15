The CEO of Wales Golf, Richard Dixon, to stand down

The chief executive of Wales Golf, Richard Dixon, is to stand down this summer.

This means all four of the home golf unions have seen change at their top in recent months.

Dixon was appointed secretary of Wales Golf in 1992, and became its CEO as the organisation evolved.

“It has been great to be involved in Welsh golf and to have seen so many positive developments over that time,” said 64-year-old Dixon.

“I feel now is the right time to hand over the reins for a new era of progress, while I still have a chance to be involved in some special projects and enjoying the chance to step back.

“When I started I would never have imagined Wales would host a Ryder Cup during my tenure and I would be fortunate enough to contribute to the bid committee, hosting that event had done so much good for golf in Wales including the founding of Golf Development Wales which is now fully integrated into Wales Golf.

“Perhaps the biggest change to the governance of golf in Wales has seen the merging of the men’s and ladies’ unions, something I was delighted to see and privileged to be part of. It was an honour to become the first chief executive.

“Setting up Golf Development Wales was also a huge step forward for golf in Wales. We have seen hundreds of thousands of people in Wales getting the chance to try our sport-and potentially enjoy it for a lifetime. Our development team have also been instrumental in improving relationships with our member clubs by improving the suite of services available to clubs. Ironically the current pandemic has helped to reinforce this relationship and augurs well for the future.

“I was a founder member of the Golf Forum in St Andrews, and to have represented Wales at international conferences around Europe and the world.

“It was also gratifying to have been involved in the 2010 Ryder Cup and to have attended 28 consecutive Open Championships which as well as being the world’s premier golf event is also a vibrant hub for meeting fellow golf influencers and the sharing of ideas.

“Because of our size, Wales is always battling against the odds to consistently produce amateur success against the other home unions and within Europe.

“I am delighted to say David has beaten the Goliaths on several occasions during my time, while it has been a privilege to see so many talented and hard-working players coming through the system from someone I played with in Ian Woosnam to fellow Welsh Ryder Cupper Jamie Donaldson.

“On the ladies side, the likes of Solheim Cup player Becky Brewerton and Ladies European Tour winners Becky Morgan, Lydia Hall and Amy Boulden have led the way.

“There are too many people to thank, but suffice to say there have been and still are many remarkable people involved in golf in Wales.”

A spokesman said Dixon, who had a regular column in The Golf Business, will leave at the end of July.

The home unions have all seen significant change in the last 18 months. Jeremy Tomlinson was named as the new CEO of England Golf at the end of 2019, last April the CEO of Scottish Golf, Andrew McKinlay, resigned, and later in 2020 the chair of Scottish Golf also stood down, while Golf Ireland appointed its first ever chief executive earlier this year.